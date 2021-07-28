Eldorado Gold (EGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%. On average, analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

