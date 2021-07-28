Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Insider William Hill Acquires 13,672 Shares

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) insider William Hill purchased 13,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,980.56 ($13,039.67).

EPIC stock opened at GBX 73.60 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.15. Ediston Property Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.96 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. The firm has a market cap of £155.54 million and a P/E ratio of -9.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.53%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

