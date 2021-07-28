Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. cut its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $285,054,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 33.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after buying an additional 4,305,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after buying an additional 3,140,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Attestor Ltd acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $124,232,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX stock opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

