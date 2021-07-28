Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.99.

A number of analysts have commented on EDNMY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Edenred in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.99 price target for the company.

Edenred stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. 11,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,653. Edenred has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.329 dividend. This is a positive change from Edenred’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

About Edenred

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

