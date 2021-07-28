EDC Blockchain Price Hits $0.0216 on Top Exchanges (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $995,996.67 and approximately $300,233.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,092.61 or 1.00103870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00028695 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00067641 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014855 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000708 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000092 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.