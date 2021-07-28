Eaton Vance Management Sells 94,964 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,964 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 861,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,268,000 after purchasing an additional 89,605 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 425,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 68,249 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

