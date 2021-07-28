Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $51.93.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

