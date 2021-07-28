Eaton Vance Management Raises Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,072,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 76,110 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 146,727 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

AFG opened at $125.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.62. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.86 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

