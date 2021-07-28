Eaton Vance Management Purchases 350 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $937,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,442 shares in the last quarter.

ICF opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.94.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

