Eaton Vance Management Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,545 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,581,000 after acquiring an additional 339,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.39. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

