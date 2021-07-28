Eaton Vance Management Buys 62,718 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,718 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of NRG Energy worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in NRG Energy by 32.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 243,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 59,808 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,709,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.65. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

