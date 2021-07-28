Eaton Vance Management Buys 200 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $441.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $424.59. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $298.78 and a fifty-two week high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.