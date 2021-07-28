EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.83-5.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.81. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.830-$5.930 EPS.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.11. 100,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,868. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.75. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $122.89 and a 52-week high of $178.65.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

EGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.00.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

