EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.76 EPS

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EGP traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $175.64. 4,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,868. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.75. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $122.89 and a 12 month high of $178.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EGP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

