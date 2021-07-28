Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.36. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.91 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.43.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $153,685.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $108,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,040. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

