Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.36. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.91 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.43.
In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $153,685.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $108,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,040. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
