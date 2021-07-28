East West Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EWBC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $71.24 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.21. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,038,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,104,000 after purchasing an additional 315,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,085,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,902,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

