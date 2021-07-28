Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

Shares of EBMT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.60. 77 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $153.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $37,038.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,086.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $36,876.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,798.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

