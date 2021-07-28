Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 15.09%.
Shares of EBMT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.60. 77 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $153.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $26.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Eagle Bancorp Montana
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.