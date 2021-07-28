Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $152.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 21.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $36,876.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,798.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $37,038.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 49.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 277,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 91,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.