Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Announces Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

EBMT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.60. 77 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,247. The company has a market cap of $153.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $26.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.63.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $36,876.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,798.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $37,038.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

