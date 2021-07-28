Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EBMT stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $152.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 15.09%. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $36,876.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,798.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $37,038.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

