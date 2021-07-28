Eagle Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.16. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $15,767,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,160,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,739,000 after buying an additional 126,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 129.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 113,605 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 97.3% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 111,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 55,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 40,128 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

