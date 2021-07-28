Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $219 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.60 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.630 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.22.

DT opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 240.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.70. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

