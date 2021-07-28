Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,871 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $15,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.35, a PEG ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,770,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DT shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

