DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.
Shares of DTE stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,746. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $121.19.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.
