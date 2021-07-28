DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Shares of DTE stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,746. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $121.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

