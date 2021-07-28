Dril-Quip (DRQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Dril-Quip to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. On average, analysts expect Dril-Quip to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

NYSE DRQ opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.51. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRQ. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.