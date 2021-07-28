Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$22.36. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$22.24, with a volume of 39,313 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.94.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.71.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

