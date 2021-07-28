DragonVein (DVC) Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $24.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,343.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $512.67 or 0.01270759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00334148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00069566 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000195 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.