Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.31%.

Shares of RDY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.08. 3,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,567. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.