Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Down to $17.25

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $16.82. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 22 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $583.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 50.58% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3946 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 63,230 shares during the period.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.