Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

DGICA stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,611. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $472.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,537.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. sold 11,008 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,321.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,230 shares of company stock worth $1,023,878 in the last 90 days. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.