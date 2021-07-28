Domtar (TSE:UFS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $67.24

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$67.24 and traded as high as C$69.39. Domtar shares last traded at C$69.33, with a volume of 6,490 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on UFS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Domtar to C$68.00 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.24.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.53). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.8499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

