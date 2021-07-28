Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $118.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 408,652 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLTR opened at $99.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.58. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

