DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 215.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $14,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $2.85 on Wednesday, hitting $304.89. 18,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $310.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.66, a PEG ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,508,825 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

