Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Trading 4.6% Higher

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares traded up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.78. 146,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,232,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.28.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Discovery by 751.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Discovery by 6,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $167,649,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Discovery by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

