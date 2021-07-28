Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,491,194 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 44,808 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.69% of Spok worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Spok by 29.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Spok by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spok by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Spok by 3.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 233,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.18. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $12.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 28.57%.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

