Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,488 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,488 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.14% of The RMR Group worth $14,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 84.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMR. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

