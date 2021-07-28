Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,572 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $16,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 66.7% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.3% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 38.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $302.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.97. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $174.02 and a 52-week high of $325.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.54 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 53.61%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

