Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $16.88 Million Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 59.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,920,937 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 9.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 72,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.96. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.