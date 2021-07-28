Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.09 Million Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,824 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.98% of Construction Partners worth $15,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Construction Partners by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

ROAD opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.