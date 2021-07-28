Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,616,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,102 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.52% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $16,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 647,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 67,448 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $4,372,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 199.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 965,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after buying an additional 643,480 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,152,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

INN stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.52.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

