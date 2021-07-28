Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) & WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WISeKey International has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Digerati Technologies and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digerati Technologies and WISeKey International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.28 million 2.97 -$3.38 million ($0.06) -2.25 WISeKey International $14.78 million 6.07 -$28.66 million ($3.35) -2.00

Digerati Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WISeKey International. Digerati Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WISeKey International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Digerati Technologies and WISeKey International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digerati Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $0.23, indicating a potential upside of 70.50%. WISeKey International has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.93%. Given Digerati Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than WISeKey International.

Summary

WISeKey International beats Digerati Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI. It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and managed public key infrastructure (PKI), which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service (SaaS), including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform to manage components in an intelligent car by providing digital identities based on PKI technology.; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. WISeKey International Holding AG has strategic partnership agreements with Turing Crypto GmbH to offer a suite of SSL/TLS services in the Asia-Pacific region; and CasperLabs Networks AG to provide a marketplace on the Casper Network for buying and selling non-fungible tokens, including artwork and luxury goods. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.