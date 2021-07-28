DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after buying an additional 66,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 150,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 77,749 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DRH traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 91,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,581. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

