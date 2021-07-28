Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DWNI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €50.42 ($59.32).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €51.84 ($60.99) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €51.08. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

