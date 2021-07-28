Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €71.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €71.00 ($83.53) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €61.27 ($72.09).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €58.30 ($68.59) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €56.84.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

