Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €154.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €153.46 ($180.54).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

DB1 stock opened at €143.15 ($168.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.81. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1 year high of €168.90 ($198.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €141.58.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.