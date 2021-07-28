Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €154.15 ($181.36).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DB1 shares. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of ETR:DB1 traded down €1.80 ($2.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €143.15 ($168.41). The stock had a trading volume of 310,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1 year high of €168.90 ($198.71). The business’s 50 day moving average is €141.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion and a PE ratio of 25.49.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.