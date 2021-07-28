Desjardins Reiterates “Buy” Rating for goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF)

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$123.96 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$168.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.99.

goeasy stock opened at $123.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.26. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $130.34.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

