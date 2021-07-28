Desjardins Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on L. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$84.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.88.

L opened at C$81.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$60.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$81.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.80 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

