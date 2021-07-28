DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the June 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DNZOY traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $32.77. 25,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,560. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24. DENSO has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $36.48.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DENSO had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENSO will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products, such as gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.