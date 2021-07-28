DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the June 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DNZOY traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $32.77. 25,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,560. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24. DENSO has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $36.48.
DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DENSO had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENSO will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
About DENSO
DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products, such as gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.
