Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.63. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $5.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEN traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,040. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Denbury has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $81.37.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.